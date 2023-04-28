Apple has always been concerned about it’s users security and privacy.

One can hide files, photos, documents, videos, and other private documents on the phone. Here’s a list of steps by which one can hide photos and albums in the iPhone.

Hide photos in iPhone
  • Open Photo app and select the picture you wish to hide.
  • Tap on Edit option on the top right corner, and choose Hide.
  • You will be prompt a message that the photo will be hidden in the Hidden album. Choose Hide Photo.

Hide ‘Hidden’ album in iPhone

There might be cases where others can still get in to your hidden album and see all the pictures you have removed from the photo gallery. Here’s how you can hide the Hidden Album under the gallery section.

  • Open Settings app in the iPhone.
  • Scroll down to Photos.
  • Turn off the Show Hidden Album option.

