How to know your bank balance via Aadhar Card

Aneeka Chatterjee | Updated on: Sep 06, 2022
The service can be accessed even without internet connection

Aadhar card has become the most important identification tool over the years - from airport check-ins to fingerprint scans. Apart from these, people can now use the card to view their bank balance too.

The 12-digit number on the card can provide with account balance and help senior citizens cut long lines in banks. Interestingly, the service can be accessed even without an internet connection.

Here’s how you can use Aadhar Card to know your account balance

There are four very simple and hassle-free steps to know your bank balance:

  • From the account registered mobile number, dial *99*99*1#.
  • Proceed to enter the 12-digit number on your Aadhar Card.
  • Enter the number again for verification.
  • The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will then send you a flash SMS of the available account balance.
Published on September 06, 2022
