Step 1: Go to the EPFO Member e-SEWA website.

Step 2: Log in to your account with your UAN credentials.

Step 3: Go to the Manage tab and select ‘KYC’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Select PAN.

Step 5: Enter the details of your PAN and click to save.

