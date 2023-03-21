With the access of State Bank of India or SBI online portal, its customers can easily open an FD or fixed deposit account with the India’s largest public sector bank,

Open an FD with SBI

Visit the SBI online portal.

Login with personal credentials or register as a new user.

Click on the ‘Deposit Schemes’ > ‘Term Deposits’ > ‘e-fixed deposit’.

Then choose type of FD to opt for and click ‘Proceed’.

Provide for the account details.

Select the FD principal value and fill the same in the ‘Amount’ column.

For people above 60, tick-off ‘Senior Citizens’ tab.

Choose a cumulative/STDR deposit or a non-cumulative/TDR deposit and choose maturity date.

Choose maturity instructions, and accept terms and conditions after reading.

Next, on clicking on ‘Submit’ you can open a FD account.