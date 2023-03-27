Indian Railways allows passengers to order food while on the travel. The IRCTC eCatering service allows passengers to order for a group of 15 or more members. The categories of passengers include; members of the armed forces, police, PSU, companies, government organisations, travel groups, and corporate groups.

Also read: Know how to access Indian Railways services on UMANG

Steps to order food while travelling on IRCTC app

Step 1: Head to the IRCTC Rail Connect app.

Step 2: Log in to your IRCTC account.

Step 3: Click on the ‘more’ tab.

Step 4: Scroll down to select ‘order/ cancel food.’

Step 5: Enter the train name, PNR number, and the travel details (if necessary).

Step 6: Choose the preferred food variety and proceed to place your order.

Also read: All you need to know about IRCTC eWallet