Indian Railways allows passengers to order food while on the travel. The IRCTC eCatering service allows passengers to order for a group of 15 or more members. The categories of passengers include; members of the armed forces, police, PSU, companies, government organisations, travel groups, and corporate groups.
Steps to order food while travelling on IRCTC app
Step 1: Head to the IRCTC Rail Connect app.
Step 2: Log in to your IRCTC account.
Step 3: Click on the ‘more’ tab.
Step 4: Scroll down to select ‘order/ cancel food.’
Step 5: Enter the train name, PNR number, and the travel details (if necessary).
Step 6: Choose the preferred food variety and proceed to place your order.
