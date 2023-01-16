Paytm allows users to manage FASTag on its app, including recharging in a few easy steps. Using Paytm FASTag adds the advantage of automatic recharge through Paytm wallet.
Buy Paytm FASTag
Step 1: Open Paytm app and scroll to ‘Ticket Booking’
Step 2: Click on ‘Manage FASTag’
Step 3: Tap ‘Buy FASTag’
Step 4: Enter the required documents (vehicle number, photos of RC) and make the registration payment
The Paytm FASTag will get delivered to the registered address in a few days.
Recharge existing FASTag via Paytm
Step 1: Open ‘Paytm’ app and scroll to ‘Ticket Booking’
Step 2: Tap ‘FASTag Recharge’
Step 3: Select the FASTag issuing bank
Step 4: Enter registered vehicle number and select ‘Proceed’
Step 5: Enter the amount to be recharged
Step 6: Now, pay via Paytm wallet, UPI, net banking or credit/debit card
