Paytm allows users to manage FASTag on its app, including recharging in a few easy steps. Using Paytm FASTag adds the advantage of automatic recharge through Paytm wallet.

Buy Paytm FASTag

Step 1: Open Paytm app and scroll to ‘Ticket Booking’

Step 2: Click on ‘Manage FASTag’

Step 3: Tap ‘Buy FASTag’

Step 4: Enter the required documents (vehicle number, photos of RC) and make the registration payment

The Paytm FASTag will get delivered to the registered address in a few days.

Recharge existing FASTag via Paytm

Step 1: Open ‘Paytm’ app and scroll to ‘Ticket Booking’

Step 2: Tap ‘FASTag Recharge’

Step 3: Select the FASTag issuing bank

Step 4: Enter registered vehicle number and select ‘Proceed’

Step 5: Enter the amount to be recharged

Step 6: Now, pay via Paytm wallet, UPI, net banking or credit/debit card

