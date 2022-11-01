In a move to tighten user privacy policy, WhatsApp introduced the ‘View Once’ feature for photos or videos in mid-2021. The View Once feature on WhatsApp lets users view a photo or video once, and it cannot be replayed again. If a ‘View Once’ photo or video is not opened within 14 days of it being sent, the media will expire automatically.
On the bright side, View Once media can be restored from the media backup file if the media is unopened at the time of backup.
Report View Once media on WhatsApp for Android
- Head to WhatsApp on your Android handset.
- Tap on the individual chat that sent the view once message.
- Open the media, and tap on the three-dot menu on the top-right corner.
- Select the Report contact option. If the contact who has shared the view once message is unknown, select the Report unknown user.
Report View Once media on WhatsApp for iPhone
- Open WhatsApp on your Apple iPhone
- Open the media for the contact chat which sent view once media to you
- Tap on the three dot-menu at the bottom of the screen
- Select the Report contact option.
