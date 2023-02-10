UPI apps including PhonePe and Paytm provides IRCTC related services to customers.

In case Indian Railways customers forget IRCTC login credentials, they can reset the password using PhonePe.

Here’s how

Step 1: Open the PhonePe application on your smartphone.

Step 2: Scroll down to select 'trains' from the travel bookings head.

Step 3: Now, scroll down to select ‘Reset IRCTC password’.

Step 4: Enter the IRCTC User ID.

Step 5: Enter the mobile number registered with the IRCTC account and click to proceed.

Your IRCTC password will now be reset.

