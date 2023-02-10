UPI apps including PhonePe and Paytm provides IRCTC related services to customers.
In case Indian Railways customers forget IRCTC login credentials, they can reset the password using PhonePe.
Here’s how
- Step 1: Open the PhonePe application on your smartphone.
- Step 2: Scroll down to select ‘trains’ from the travel bookings head.
- Step 3: Now, scroll down to select ‘Reset IRCTC password’.
- Step 4: Enter the IRCTC User ID.
- Step 5: Enter the mobile number registered with the IRCTC account and click to proceed.
Your IRCTC password will now be reset.
