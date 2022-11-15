Snapchat is one of the most trending apps today. More the snapshots and streaks, stronger the profile gets. Snapchat is more of a daily record check where users receive and send photos or videos.

When users take screenshots of stories, chats or snaps, but the other person gets notified instantly. Here’s a hack by which you can now take a screenshot on Snapchat secretly.

Take a snap screenshot using airplane mode

Snapchat contact will not be notified when a screenshot is taken. | Photo Credit: -

The person taking the screenshot will be notified about it. | Photo Credit: -

Head to Snapchat and wait till all snaps are loaded but do not open them.

Now, turn off the Wi-Fi, mobile data, and Bluetooth connection.

Switch-on the Airplane mode. Make sure the phone is not connected to a internet.

Then open Snapchat again, open the loaded snaps, screenshot the snap.

