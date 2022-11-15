Snapchat is one of the most trending apps today. More the snapshots and streaks, stronger the profile gets. Snapchat is more of a daily record check where users receive and send photos or videos.
Related Stories
Google tests advertising apps in search over history on Play StoreGoogle said earlier that it will upgrade the Play Store’s app listing capabilities for the coming year
When users take screenshots of stories, chats or snaps, but the other person gets notified instantly. Here’s a hack by which you can now take a screenshot on Snapchat secretly.
Take a snap screenshot using airplane mode
- Head to Snapchat and wait till all snaps are loaded but do not open them.
- Now, turn off the Wi-Fi, mobile data, and Bluetooth connection.
- Switch-on the Airplane mode. Make sure the phone is not connected to a internet.
- Then open Snapchat again, open the loaded snaps, screenshot the snap.
Related Stories
YouTube TV adds timer to its new updateYouTube TV timer feature sets to appear from November 10
COMMENT NOW