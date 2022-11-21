The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) allows members to transfer their EPF accounts online. The facility helps individuals to transfer their PF from their previous employer to their current employer account in the event of joining a new company.

Step 1: Go to the EPFO Member e-SEWA website.

Step 2: Log in to your account with your UAN credentials.

Step 3: Go to online services and click on ‘One Member - One EPF Account (Transfer Request).

Step 4: Click on ‘get details.’ The PF account details of your previous employment will appear.

Step 5: Choose either your previous employer or present employer for attesting the claim form.

Step 6: Click to receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Enter the OTP and submit.

