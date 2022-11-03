When jumping from Android to an iPhone, one need not have to type in the contacts all over again, instead transfer the contacts to any iPhone device directly from Google.
Skip the hustle, transfer Google contacts to iPhone:
- Head to the Settings app on iPhone.
- Tap the Contacts option.
- Click on the Add Account option. If you have already synced a Google Account to your device, tap the Accounts option
- Tap on Add Account option and then tap Google.
- Sign into your Google Account.
- Select the Google apps to sync with your device.
- Tap Save.
