Apple rolled out the iOS 16.4 version recently. With the latest update, Apple has brought Voice Isolation feature for cellular calls on all eligible iPhone models. Voice Isolation filters the extra noise from the background when a call is running. Here are a few simple steps to activate the feature.

Eliminate the clutter with Voice Isolation

Highlights Pick up your phone, and ring up a contact.

Once the call is on, drag the Control Center from the top right corner.

Tap hold on Mic Mode option.

Then, from the options, click on Voice Isolation.

In addition, Apple also introduced push notifications for Safari, a Podcast update, new emojis, and more to the iOS 16.4 version.

