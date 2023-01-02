YouTube has recently introduced a queue feature in India. It is part of the platform’s experimental features. However, it has been available on the web for a long time.

The video streaming platform is testing the feature among premium subscribers on Android and iOS users until January 28, as per reports.

Here’s how to enable and use the feature

Step 1: Open the YouTube app on your Android or iOS smartphone.

Step 2: Go to the settings tab and choose to try new features.

Step 3: Enable the queue feature.

Step 4: Now, tap the three-dot menu in any video.

Step 5: Add the YouTube video to your queue.

Once you have created a video queue, you can also access it from the homepage to rearrange the list.

