A ration card is a form of identification and also offers food and fuel supply to households. Under UMANG, an app for all the Central and State services, one can view their ration details.

View ration details

Visit the UMANG online site.

Go to the Service tab on the above panel.

Then, click on Mera Ration.

Next, click on Mera Ration (New Delhi).

Scroll down to View Ration Card Details.

Login with MPIN or mobile number, and enter the OTP.

Enter the ration card number to view details.