Indian Railways allows passengers to cancel their travel tickets using the IRCTC’s chatbot Ask DISHA 2.0. The AI-powered virtual assistant also allows users to track their bookings, change boarding stations, check refund status, and browse tour packages. Here’s how to check PNR status using IRCTC chatbot

Know how to cancel ticket using IRCTC chatbot - Ask DISHA 2.0

Step 1: Head to the IRCTC website.

Step 2: Click on ‘Ask DISHA 2.0’ AI chatbot assistant.

Step 3: Scroll down to select the ‘cancel ticket’ option.

Step 4: Now, enter the mobile number associated with your IRCTC account to log in.

Step 5: The chatbot will now display your IRCTC account bookings. Choose the travel ticket you want to cancel.

The ticket cancellation will reflect on your account and an SMS intimation will be sent to your registered mobile number.

