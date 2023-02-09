IRCTC customers can book and cancel journey tickets with ease. In addition, they will also be able to check the ticket cancellation status and track their ticket refund status using the IRCTC app. Here’s how:

Step 1: Download the IRCTC Rail Connect app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Log in to your IRCTC account.

Step 3: Click on my transaction available at the bottom of the screen.

Step 4: Now, click on cancelled tickets.

Your cancelled ticket history will appear on the screen.

Customers can also check their transaction refund history using the IRCTC app. They will have to select the ticket refund history option from the transactions section.

