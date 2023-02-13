PNR (Passenger Name Record) is a 10-digit number issued by the Indian Railways for every railway ticket. A passenger can check the PNR status to know if their journey ticket is confirmed. The PNR enquiry will also provide passenger and berth details while a user checks the status.

The IRCTC Rail Connect app allows users to check PNR status. Here’s how:

Step 1: Open the IRCTC Rail Connect app.

Step 2: Click to open train-related services.

Step 3: Click on ‘PNR enquiry.’

Step 4: Enter the PNR number.

Step 5: Now proceed to search.

The app will now display information related to the PNR number, including the journey date, train details, berth details, and ticket confirmation.

