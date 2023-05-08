Instagram allows users to download their favourite Reels on their phones. The functionality is available for both Android and iOS users. The platform owned by Meta first launched Reels on August 2020. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the Q1 2023 quarterly earnings call noted that the time spent by users on Instagram has grown over 24 per cent since the launch of Reels.

Instagram has recently enhanced editing tools, improved insights, and introduced gifts on Reels to more countries. In March, the platform launched a functionality called collaborative collections for users to save their favourite posts and Reels into collaborative collections that both users along with friends can view and contribute.

Steps to download Instagram Reels

Step 1: Open the Instagram application.

Step 2: View and locate the Instagram Reel that you want to download.

Step 3: Click on the share icon.

Step 4: Tap to add the Reels to your story.

Step 5: Now, click on the three-dot menu and click to save.

Click to save

Step 6: Discard the story.

You can access the downloaded copy of the Reels in your phone gallery.

Meanwhile, a report revealed Meta removed 46.1 lakh pieces of content across 12 policies for Instagram in March 2023.

