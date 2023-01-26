Instagram has announced a new dynamic profile photo feature that lets users set both an image and an avatar as their profile photo. “Now you can add your avatar to the other side of your pic — and people who visit your profile can flip between the two,” the social media platform announced on Twitter.

New profile pic, who this?



Now you can add your avatar to the other side of your pic — and people who visit your profile can flip between the two 🪙 pic.twitter.com/hEyzW4G19W — Instagram (@instagram) January 24, 2023

How to use

Step 1: Open the Instagram app.

Step 2: Click on the profile icon.

Step 3: Tap to edit profile picture.

Step 4: Add an avatar to your profile.

The profile picture will automatically flip over to your avatar when people visit your profile.

TechCrunch reported that Meta initially launched avatars in 2020 to compete with Snap’s Bitmoji and has been continuously updating them since across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger.

The launch comes days after Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said that the platform would focus more on photos in 2023. He admitted that the platform showed too many videos last year.

