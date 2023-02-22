Instagram has recently enabled a feature for users to post GIFs in comments. The ability will allow users to search for GIFs from GIPHY and post them in the comments section as a reply. Previously, the platform only allowed users to post GIF stickers to stories.

How to use

Users will have to type a keyword related to the GIF in the comment or message section. Tap the GIF icon, and the GIPHY library will show desired results. Users can now choose a GIF and click to send.

This comes after the platform announced the halt of its live shopping feature from March 16. “This change will help us focus on products and features that provide the most value to our users,” the company said.

Instagram, in January, launched quiet mode, not interest mode, and dynamic profile picture features. The not interested feature will let users manage recommendations on the platform, while the quiet mode stops Instagram notifications for the specified time.

