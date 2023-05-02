Apple’s iPhone users can manually set a screen time limit. This can be used to improve focus, manage app use, or schedule time away from devices. Setting a screen time limit blocks apps and notifications for custom periods.

These steps can be followed for iPhones with the latest version, iOS 16.

Schedule time away

Step 1: Open ‘Settings’

Open ‘Settings’ Step 2: Tap ‘Screen Time’. Turn on screen time if it is not on

Step 3: Click ‘Downtime’, then turn on ‘Scheduled’

Click ‘Downtime’, then turn on ‘Scheduled’ Step 4: Select ‘Every Day’ or ‘Customise Days’, then set the start and end times.

Turn on downtime on demand

Step 1: Go to ‘Settings’, tap ‘Screen Time’, then click ‘Downtime’

Go to ‘Settings’, tap ‘Screen Time’, then click ‘Downtime’ Step 2: Then, tap ‘Turn On Downtime Until Tomorrow’, or ‘Turn On Downtime Until Schedule’

Set limits for specific apps

Step 1: Go to ‘Screen time’ in Settings, then tap ‘App Limits’

Go to ‘Screen time’ in Settings, then tap ‘App Limits’ Step 2: Select ‘App Limits’

Select ‘App Limits’ Step 3: Tap ‘Add limit’

Step 4: Then, choose app categories shown. To set limits for individual apps, tap the category name to see all apps in that category, then select the apps to limit

Step 5: Select ‘Next’, then choose the time limit. To set an amount of time for each day, tap ‘Customise Days’.

Select ‘Next’, then choose the time limit. To set an amount of time for each day, tap ‘Customise Days’. Step 6: Finally, select ‘Add’

