Apple Inc. allows iPhone users to ‘back tap’ their phones to perform a quick action of their choice. This shortcut allows users to trigger actions such as opening control centre, take a screenshot, or enable accessibility-specific actions.

Accessibility actions include AssistiveTouch, Siri Shortcuts, Magnifier, Reachability, and VoiceOver.

With Back Tap on iOS 14 or later, users can access it on iPhone 8 or later.

With Back Tap, you can quickly perform an action of your choice when you tap the back of your iPhone. Try using it to open Control Center, turn on the flashlight, or whatever you need.



How to enable Back Tap

Step 1 : Open Settings and tap ‘Accessibility’

: Open Settings and tap ‘Accessibility’ Step 2: Tap ‘Touch’, then go to ‘Back Tap’

Step 3: Select Double Tap or Triple Tap and select an action of choice

Step 4: Test out Back Tap by double or tripple tapping the back of the iPhone to trigger the set action