Apple Inc. allows iPhone users to ‘back tap’ their phones to perform a quick action of their choice. This shortcut allows users to trigger actions such as opening control centre, take a screenshot, or enable accessibility-specific actions.
Accessibility actions include AssistiveTouch, Siri Shortcuts, Magnifier, Reachability, and VoiceOver.
With Back Tap on iOS 14 or later, users can access it on iPhone 8 or later.
How to enable Back Tap
- Step 1: Open Settings and tap ‘Accessibility’
- Step 2: Tap ‘Touch’, then go to ‘Back Tap’
- Step 3: Select Double Tap or Triple Tap and select an action of choice
- Step 4: Test out Back Tap by double or tripple tapping the back of the iPhone to trigger the set action
