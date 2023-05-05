Apple’s iPhone users can make GIFs for free, without the use of any third-party applications or websites. For this, users will need to access the in-built ‘Shortcuts’ app. If unavailable, this can be downloaded from the App Store.

Create a GIF using Shortcuts

Step 1: Open the Shortcuts app on iPhone

Open the Shortcuts app on iPhone Step 2: Click on this iCloud link to access Apple’s ‘Make GIF’ shortcut

Click on this iCloud link to access Apple’s ‘Make GIF’ shortcut Step 3: Then, tap ‘Get Shortcut’; select ‘Add shortcut’ on the bottom of the screen

Step 4: Go to ‘Shortcuts’, then click ‘My Shortcuts’ to access the ‘Make GIF’ option

Step 5: Select a Live photo or a short video from Photo gallery to proceed. Trim the video if it is long

Select a Live photo or a short video from Photo gallery to proceed. Trim the video if it is long Step 6: Click ‘Save’. The GIF can be found in the ‘Photos’ app

The ‘Make GIF’ iCloud link works on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. After adding the shortcut, users can also activate Siri, and say the command, ‘Hey Siri, Make GIF’ to easily access it.

