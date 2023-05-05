Apple’s iPhone users can make GIFs for free, without the use of any third-party applications or websites. For this, users will need to access the in-built ‘Shortcuts’ app. If unavailable, this can be downloaded from the App Store.
Create a GIF using Shortcuts
- Step 1: Open the Shortcuts app on iPhone
- Step 2: Click on this iCloud link to access Apple’s ‘Make GIF’ shortcut
- Step 3: Then, tap ‘Get Shortcut’; select ‘Add shortcut’ on the bottom of the screen
- Step 4: Go to ‘Shortcuts’, then click ‘My Shortcuts’ to access the ‘Make GIF’ option
- Step 5: Select a Live photo or a short video from Photo gallery to proceed. Trim the video if it is long
- Step 6: Click ‘Save’. The GIF can be found in the ‘Photos’ app
The ‘Make GIF’ iCloud link works on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. After adding the shortcut, users can also activate Siri, and say the command, ‘Hey Siri, Make GIF’ to easily access it.