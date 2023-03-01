Apple’s visual look-up feature on iPhone and iPad allows users to get details of various objects, places, and animals in their pictures within the Photos app. The feature uses machine learning and artificial intelligence. The feature can also be used on Safari, in addition to the Photos app.

Step 1: Launch the photos on your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Click on the information icon.

Step 3: As the information panel pops, you will see a visual look up button on the image.

Step 4: On clicking the icon, the device will fetch results using Siri.

If the feature does not work on your device, head to Siri and search settings. Scroll down to the content from Apple and enable the ability to ‘show in look-up.’

