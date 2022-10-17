Passengers of Indian Railways can change the boarding point of tickets booked online even 24 hours before the scheduled departure of the train. However, the facility is not available for tickets booked through travel agents or Passenger Reservation System.

Here’s how to change boarding point on IRCTC

Step 1: Log in to your IRCTC account

Step 2: Go to My account > My transactions > Booked ticket history

Step 3: Select the ticket you want to modify and choose the ‘change boarding point’ button below.

Step 4: IRCTC will show a list of stations between the selected train route. Opt for the change.

Step 5: Click ‘ok’ to process the change.

A success alert will appear on the right if the boarding point has been changed. A corresponding message will be sent to your mobile number.

According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the passenger cannot board the train from the original boarding point upon modification.

