IRCTC: How to select berth preference while booking your travel ticket

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) allows you to select a berth of your choice while booking the train travel ticket. However, the preferred berth will be allocated based on availability.

IRCTC recently replied to a Twitter user, "In general quota, you can give preference for lower berths, but allotment of berths is subject to availability. After that, you have to select the reservation choice—Book only if the lower berth is allotted."

Also read: How to link Aadhaar with IRCTC account

Here’s how to select berth preference

Step 1: Log in to your IRCTC account

Step 2: Enter the booking portal after choosing a train based on your journey.

Step 3: A portal to enter passenger details will open.

Step 4: Enter the necessary details.

Ensure that you select the ‘preference’ for a berth.

In the ‘Other Preferences’ head, select ‘Book only if confirm berths are allotted.’

Step 5: Complete the booking procedure by following the necessary instructions, including payment.

You will receive a booking confirmation. Check the ‘seat/berth/WL no’ under the passenger details. IRCTC also lets users select their preferred coach while booking the ticket.

Also read: Ask DISHA to book your tickets with just an OTP