Demat accounts allow investors to digitally hold financial securities and trade shares in the Indian share market. Possession of a Demat account is compulsory for those wishing to invest in the stock market and can be used to create a portfolio of one’s equity shares, ETFs, bonds, debt securities, mutual funds, and government securities.

Paytm Money, a SEBI registered Investment Advisor, allows users to open a Demat account for free in a few easy steps.

Documents needed to set up Demat account via Paytm Money include:

PAN Card Aadhaar card Bank account details

To open a demat account through Paytm Money:

Step 1: Install and open the Paytm Money app

Install and open the Paytm Money app Step 2: On the Home page, click ‘Set up account’

On the Home page, click ‘Set up account’ Step 3: Enter PAN Number and tap ‘Proceed’. Verify identity by clicking ‘Yes, This is me’ when registered name comes

Step 4: Select ‘Proceed for KYC’. Aadhaar KYC with Digilocker will help verify PAN and Aadhaar number at this step automatically

Step 5: Enter Aadhaar number, and security code, and hit ‘Next’

Enter Aadhaar number, and security code, and hit ‘Next’ Step 6: Enter OTP sent to registered mobile number and click ‘Continue’

Enter OTP sent to registered mobile number and click ‘Continue’ Step 7: Confirm linking Digilocker as an authenticator

Confirm linking Digilocker as an authenticator Step 8: Enter personal details (marital status, profession, etc.) once KYC has been digitally verified

Step 9: Upload a clear picture (selfie can be taken with camera)

Upload a clear picture (selfie can be taken with camera) Step 10: Now, upload digital signature (sign on screen)

Now, upload digital signature (sign on screen) Step 11: Provide some details (annual income, etc.) and verify email address

Provide some details (annual income, etc.) and verify email address Step 12: Finally, enter bank details (IFSC) for adding and withdrawing funds from the Demat account.

Step 13: Provide any additional details that are requested (investment questions about experience, etc.)

Demat account will be open once the verification process is complete.