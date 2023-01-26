Step 1: Open the Paytm application.

Step 2: Scroll down to select OTT from the ‘recharge & bill payments’ section.

Step 3: Select the platform you want to recharge or subscribe to.

The app also provides a list of OTT subscriptions, including Sony LIV, Zee 5 Premium, Disney+ Hotstar, and some TV and pharma companies.

Step 4: Enter the contact number linked to the subscription.

Step 5: Choose your plan.

Step 6: Proceed to pay.

You will receive a message confirming your subscription.

