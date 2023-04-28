Microsoft has now launched its Phone Link for iOS on desktops with Windows 11. The application allows iPhone users to connect their devices to their Windows PCs, answer calls, check notifications, and react to messages directly from the PCs. The functionality was already available for Android users.

Know how to connect Microsoft’s Phone Link on Android, iPhone

Step 1: Download the “link to Windows” app on your smartphone and log in using your Microsoft account.

Step 2: Download and install the “phone link app” on your PC and log in with your Microsoft credentials.

Microsoft Phone Link app

Step 3: Turn on the bluetooth on both your devices.

Step 4: Scan the QR code and perform code verification.

Step 5: Once the devices are paired, proceed to grant permissions to sync your phone with the PC.

The tech giant has reported a 9 per cent increase in profit in the first quarter of 2023 and plans to expand its use of artificial intelligence. The company announced the integration of Bing AI features into SwiftKey on Android and iOS, improving functions such as chat, tone and search, in the mid of April 2023.

