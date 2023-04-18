National Career Service or NCS was launched in 2015 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, as a platform to bridge the gap between jobseekers and employers. It connects candidates looking for jobs, career guidance, or counselling with career agencies.
Registration
- Visit the online portal of National Career Service.
- Tap on the ‘Register’ button and fill details like Unique Identification (UID) type, date of birth, name, gender, state, educational history, and other details.
- Once the details are filled, check the box below to agree to the terms and conditions.
- Click on Submit to proceed.
- On confirmation, you will receive an OTP on the linked mobile number. Enter the OTP to verify.
- Login again to start using the site.