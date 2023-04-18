National Career Service or NCS was launched in 2015 by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, as a platform to bridge the gap between jobseekers and employers. It connects candidates looking for jobs, career guidance, or counselling with career agencies.

Registration

Visit the online portal of National Career Service.

Tap on the ‘Register’ button and fill details like Unique Identification (UID) type, date of birth, name, gender, state, educational history, and other details.

Once the details are filled, check the box below to agree to the terms and conditions.

Click on Submit to proceed.

to proceed. On confirmation, you will receive an OTP on the linked mobile number. Enter the OTP to verify.

Login again to start using the site.