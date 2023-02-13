Netflix subscribers can cancel their membership at any time to prevent the streaming platform from auto-renewal.

Here’s how

Step 1: Open the Netflix app.

Open the Netflix app. Step 2: Click on the profile icon.

Click on the profile icon. Step 3: Click on account settings.

Netflix Account settings

Step 4: Scroll down to the billing details section.

Step 5: Click on ‘cancel membership’. Failure to cancel the membership will lead to renewal by auto-debiting the money from the account.

Nevertheless, subscribers may choose to restart their membership at any time.

To restart Netflix membership

The platform is expanding its crackdown on password sharing to other countries, excluding India.

If the clampdown extends to India, subscribers will have to pay extra for sharing their accounts with users outside their households. Users may check and manage devices linked to their accounts and remove the same.

