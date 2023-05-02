NPS (National Pension Scheme) is a government-initiated voluntary contribution market-linked scheme to provide retirement benefits to registered individuals. The scheme allows individuals between the ages of 18 and 70 years to contribute towards their retirement savings.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFDRA) allows NPS members to add up to three nominees to their accounts. Note that the overall share percentage for all nominees should be 100 per cent and the subscriber must enter the portion of savings that he or she wants to provide to each nominee upon his/her death.

Steps to add nominee to NPS account

Step 1: Head to the CRA NSDL website and log in to your account.

Step 2: Click on the ‘demographic changes’ option from the menu.

Step 3: Proceed to update personal details, and click to add or update nomination details.

Step 4: Choose the type of tier for which nomination details have to be updated.

Step 5: Enter the nomination details, including name, date of birth, and mention the relationship status, and then proceed to save.

Step 6: Continue to add more nominees if required.

Step 7: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number and e-sign to validate the modifications.

You will be required to provide your Aadhaar or Aadhaar virtual ID information.

Step 8: Proceed to verify.

The nominee information will be updated in NPS records after authentication.

