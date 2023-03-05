The Centre has mandated PAN-Aadhaar linking; failure to do will result in PAN becoming inoperative from April 1, 2023, according to the Income Tax department.

Nevertheless, individuals who are exempted from the PAN-Aadhaar linking mandate include:

Residents of the north-eastern state of Assam, Meghalaya, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

A non-resident as per the Income Tax Act 1961

Individuals aged 80 or more, and

Not an Indian citizen

The Income Tax department also provides for the facility to check if individuals have linked their Aadhaar to their PAN card.

