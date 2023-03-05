The Centre has mandated PAN-Aadhaar linking; failure to do will result in PAN becoming inoperative from April 1, 2023, according to the Income Tax department. 

Nevertheless, individuals who are exempted from the PAN-Aadhaar linking mandate include:

  • Residents of the north-eastern state of Assam, Meghalaya, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir
  • A non-resident as per the Income Tax Act 1961
  • Individuals aged 80 or more, and
  • Not an Indian citizen

The Income Tax department also provides for the facility to check if individuals have linked their Aadhaar to their PAN card. 

Also read: Know to check if PAN is linked with Aadhaar

Also read
Mohammed Rayaan@Chennai

PAN-Aadhaar linking: Know how to check if Aadhaar is linked to PAN

Aadhaar Mitra on UIDAI

Aadhaar Mitra: Know how to check Aadhaar enrolment status online

Related Topics