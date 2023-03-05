The Centre has mandated PAN-Aadhaar linking; failure to do will result in PAN becoming inoperative from April 1, 2023, according to the Income Tax department.
Nevertheless, individuals who are exempted from the PAN-Aadhaar linking mandate include:
- Residents of the north-eastern state of Assam, Meghalaya, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir
- A non-resident as per the Income Tax Act 1961
- Individuals aged 80 or more, and
- Not an Indian citizen
The Income Tax department also provides for the facility to check if individuals have linked their Aadhaar to their PAN card.
Also read: Know to check if PAN is linked with Aadhaar
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.