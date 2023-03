Paytm is one of the most used apps when it comes to financial and banking activities. But did you know that you can find your bank’s IFSC code on Paytm. Here are the details.

Find IFSC code on Paytm

Visit the Paytm official site.

Next, go to Paytm Tools.

Scroll down to IFSC Finder.

Provide the bank name, State, city and branch details.

Once you provide all the details, the IFSC code will appear.