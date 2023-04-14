Paytm offers various features ranging from the ability to check your train journey’s PNR status to your timely repayment of loan EMIs. Have you missed out on paying your recurring bills anytime? Yes, Paytm allows users to set reminders. But, it also has a ‘Paytm Automatic’ feature that could be a helpful feature for users to pay their recurring bills automatically through the platform.

According to Paytm, users will be notified via SMS, email, and notifications two days before the payment of the bill and also after payment. The value will be debited from your bank account and credited to your Paytm wallet, which will be used to pay the bill.

The service provider has recently launched 4G-enabled Soundbox 3.0 to further empower merchant partners across the country with seamless and secure payment collections. Paytm also launched its UPI Lite on February 17, 2023, and has recorded over ten million transactions so far.

Steps to set up Paytm Automatic

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Step 2: Click on ‘view more’ option under the ‘recharge and bill payment section.’

Step 3: Scroll down to select ‘manage automatic payments.’

Step 4: Now, click on ‘recharges/bill payments’ under the ‘set a new automatic payment’ head.

Step 5: You will have to choose your bill type — mobile postpaid, electricity, piped gas, broadband, insurance, and water.

Step 6: Provide relevant details, such as the mobile number and consumer number, as necessary.

Step 7: Choose the bank account you want to make payment through and the money will be credited to the Paytm wallet.

You may also use the mode for your Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 Premium, and Airtel Xstream subscriptions.

