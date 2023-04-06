Paytm’s mobile app allows its users to check their credit score for free in a few steps. Credit score represents the creditworthiness of an individual.

According to Paytm, “Lenders, banks, and financial institutions typically prefer to lend or credit to applicants with good credit scores over those with poor/bad credit scores. The reason for this is that a good credit score reflects an applicant’s responsible credit repayment behaviour.”

To check credit score through Paytm app:

Step 1: Log in to the Paytm app

Step 2: Scroll to the 'Loans and Credit Cards' panel on the Home page

Step 3: Tap ‘Free Credit score’

Step 4: Enter name as registered in PAN card

Step 5: Then, enter the details asked (PAN number, date of birth, and email address), if asked

Step 6: Credit score will then be displayed, along with a credit report summary

