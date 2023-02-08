Paytm had previously onboarded Digilocker, the Indian government’s digitisation online service, to its Mini app store. Users can securely store their digital documents and access them using just the Paytm app.

Know how in a few simple steps.

To access Digilocker via Paytm

Step 1: Open the Paytm app

Step 2: Scroll down to ‘Do more with Paytm’

Step 3: Click on ‘DigiLocker’

Step 4: Now, log in using DigiLocker details (phone number, Aadhaar, or username)

Step 5: Add Digilocker documents directly. Documents include Aadhar card, Pan card, and driving license

DigiLocker can now be accessed through Paytm.

To link Digilocker with Paytm Health

Step 1: Open the Paytm app

Step 2: Select ‘Paytm Health’

Step 3: Tap ‘DigiLocker’ under ‘Public Health apps’

Step 4: Log in and add digital health documents such as vaccination certificates. Other documents like Pan card and driving license can also be added.

