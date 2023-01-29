Paytm allows customers to pay their utility bills through the platform. In addition, one may also choose to pay their insurance premium via Paytm. Customers can do it without visiting the official website of their insurer.

All you need to have handy is your LIC Insurance Premium policy number.

Here’s how to pay in 6 simple steps:

Step 1: Open the Paytm app.

Open the Paytm app. Step 2: Head to the financial services section.

Head to the financial services section. Step 3: Select ‘LIC/ Insurance’ option.

Step 4: Choose the insurer (LIC of India) from the list.

Step 5: Enter the policy number and click to proceed.

Step 6: Proceed to pay via Paytm.

You will receive an acknowledgement after successful payment.

