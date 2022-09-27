PhonePe: Here’s how to reset UPI PIN

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has become the popular mode of payment that allows individuals to link bank accounts and make online payments. According to an ANI report, data released by NPCI shows that UPI reported 6.28 billion transactions worth ₹10.62 trillion in July 2022. The UPI PIN is a prerequisite for digital payments via apps, including PhonePe. These apps let users reset their UPI PIN and perform secure transactions.

Steps to reset UPI PIN

Step 1: Open the PhonePe app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Select the profile icon appearing in the left corner.

Step 3: Select the bank account under the ‘payment instruments’ head.

Choose the bank account

Step 4: An account details page opens. Select ‘reset’ from the UPI PIN section.

Reset UPI PIN

Step 5: Enter the last six digits and details of your debit card associated with the bank account.

Enter your debit card details

Step 6: Click verify to receive an OTP to the registered mobile number.

Step 7: After entering the OTP, set a new UPI PIN and click confirm.