PhonePe, like other UPI apps such as Google Pay (GPay) and Paytm, allows individuals to pay their utility bills through the platform. In addition to utility bills, individuals can also pay their loan EMIs using the app.

Also read: Know how to use PhonePe gift card

Here’s how to pay loan EMI using Phone

Step 1: Open the PhonePe app and log in to your account.

Step 2: Scroll down to the recharge and bill payment section.

Step 3: Tap to select ‘loan repayment.’

Step 4: Select your lender.

Step 5: Enter your loan details and proceed to confirm.

Step 6: Once your account is linked to PhonePe, proceed to pay your EMI.

Also read: Guide to self-transfer money via Google Pay