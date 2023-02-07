Indian Railways has enabled passengers to book their food on train through WhatsApp. Passengers can access the feature by connecting to +91 8750001323. The feature is available to select trains and will be extend to others based on customer feedback.

The IRCTC also provides e-catering services through their catering app called Food on Track and via website www.catering.irctc.co.in.

However, customers need not download the app to order food. Reports suggest that presently around 50,000 meals are served in a day through IRCTC’s e-catering services.

The new e-catering services will be implemented in two phases. In the first phase, IRCTC customers receive a message on WhatsApp after having booked an e-ticket. It directs them to IRCTC’s e-catering website. In phase two, the WhatsApp number will be enabled to become an interactive two-way communication platform for the customer wherein an AI-powered chatbot will handle all queries of e-catering services for the passengers and will also book meals.

