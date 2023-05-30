Reliance Jio customers can migrate their SIM from a prepaid to a postpaid connection without having to visit the retail store.

However, the benefits of the prepaid connection will lapse upon conversion. It includes unused vouchers and data balance.

Along with access to Jio Cinema and TV, JioPlus postpaid plans priced from ₹1,499 to ₹299 also offer subscriptions to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

How to switch from Jio prepaid to postpaid

Step 1: Head to the MyJio app.

Step 2: Click on the menu button.

Step 3: Click on the switch to postpaid option. You may also choose the option directly via the banner within the app.

Step 4: Tap to move to postpaid.

Step 5: Confirm your details along with the existing plan. Note that the prepaid benefits will lapse after migration.

Step 6: Complete the verification with the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 7: Choose the postpaid plan and continue with on-screen instructions.

Your connection will instantly switch from prepaid to postpaid.