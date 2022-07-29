SBI WhatsApp banking service: Here’s how to use

The State Bank of India has begun offering banking services to its customers via WhatsApp. According to a tweet shared by the bank on social media, the WhatsApp banking service allows customers to view their account balance and mini statements.

Here is how to sign-up for SBI WhatsApp banking service

Step 1: To opt for the WhatsApp banking facility, customers should register by sending a ‘WAREG’ text along with the SBI account number to 72089 33148 from the registered mobile number.

Step 2: You will receive a message from 90226 90226 on WhatsApp. You will have to respond with a ‘Hi’ text and receive the following message.

The registered customers will now be able to check account balances and mini statements.

WhatsApp services to SBI credit card holders

The State Bank of India already offers WhatsApp-based services to credit card holders to track reward points, unpaid balances and account overviews. For the service, customers should send an “OPTIN” text on WhatsApp to 90040 22022. They can also sign-up by giving a missed call at 08080945040 from the registered mobile number.