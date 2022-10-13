With the shift towards a hybrid work environment, online education and entertainment, internet usage continue to surge. Individuals can check if their internet connection is stable and functions at the right speed mentioned by their service provider. Llike Speedtest by Ookla, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has an app to show internet speed.

Here’s how to run speed test on TRAI’s app

Step 1: Download TRAIAPPS on your smartphone.

Download TRAIAPPS on your smartphone. Step 2: Open the application and scroll down to install the ‘TRAI MySpeed’ app. You can also download the app directly on Google Play Store.

Home screen of TRAI apps

Step 3: Open the app and click — Being Test.

The result will be displayed on your screen. Users will be provided with an option to send the report to TRAI or retake the test.

Based on the app features, reporting to TRAI will not constitute a complaint but will help the authority take constructive steps to improve performance.

