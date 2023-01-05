Twitter Inc allows users to remove followers, and even prevent some from seeing tweets, without blocking them. They can also ‘softblock’ followers by first blocking and then unblocking immediately.

Here is how to remove followers on Twitter, without blocking them.

Remove Twitter followers on desktop

Step 1: Click on the ‘Profile’ option in the main panel on the left of the Home page

Step 2: Select ‘Followers’ count below Twitter bio

Step 3: Click the three dots next to the follower profile to be removed

Step 4: Press the ‘Remove this follower’ option

On the Twitter mobile app, the ‘remove followers’ option has not been enabled yet. The web browser on mobile can be used instead and the above steps can be followed.

Recently, Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that the social media platform will soon have a new navigation and bookmark feature.

