Aadhaar card can be linked with the account holder’s bank account, and its status checked online, in a few simple steps.

How to check linking status

Checking the status of Aadhaar-bank account linking can be done in different ways.

Through phone call

Step 1: Dial *99*99*1# with Aadhaar registered phone number

Step 2: Enter 12-digit Aadhaar number

Step 3: Now, re-enter the number

Step 4: After submission, the status of the linking will be displayed

Through official website

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI website

Step 2: Under ‘My Aadhaar’, tap ‘Aadhaar Services’

Step 3: Then, select ‘Aadhaar linking status’

Step 4: Enter 12-digit Aadhaar number and security code

Step 5: Click ‘Send OTP’

Step 6: Enter OTP sent to registered mobile number and submit

Through mAadhaar

Step 1: Log in to mAadhaar app

Step 2: Tap ‘My Aadhaar’

Step 3: Now, select ‘Aadhaar-Bank Account Link Status’

Step 4: Type in Aadhaar number, security code, and tap ‘Request OTP’

Step 5: Enter OTP sent to registered mobile number and tap ‘Verify’ to check status

How to link bank account with Aadhaar online

If Aadhaar is not linked to bank account, account holders can link it in their preferred method.

Through internet banking

Step 1: Log in to bank’s internet banking site

Step 2: Select ‘Update Aadhaar’

Step 3: Type profile password for Aadhaar registration

Step 4: Enter Aadhar number twice, and hit ‘Submit’

Through SMS

Step 1: Open SMS, and send a message to 567676 in this format: <UIDAadhaar number><Account number>

Step 2: A confirmation message will be received

Through mobile banking

Step 1: Log in to bank’s mobile app

Step 2: Go to ‘Services’ tab

Step 3: Tap ‘View/Update Aadhaar card details’

Step 4: Enter Aadhar number twice

Step 5: Click ‘Submit.’ A confirmation message will be sent

