Aadhaar card can be linked with the account holder’s bank account, and its status checked online, in a few simple steps.
How to check linking status
Checking the status of Aadhaar-bank account linking can be done in different ways.
Through phone call
- Step 1: Dial *99*99*1# with Aadhaar registered phone number
- Step 2: Enter 12-digit Aadhaar number
- Step 3: Now, re-enter the number
- Step 4: After submission, the status of the linking will be displayed
Through official website
- Step 1: Visit the UIDAI website
- Step 2: Under ‘My Aadhaar’, tap ‘Aadhaar Services’
- Step 3: Then, select ‘Aadhaar linking status’
- Step 4: Enter 12-digit Aadhaar number and security code
- Step 5: Click ‘Send OTP’
- Step 6: Enter OTP sent to registered mobile number and submit
Through mAadhaar
- Step 1: Log in to mAadhaar app
- Step 2: Tap ‘My Aadhaar’
- Step 3: Now, select ‘Aadhaar-Bank Account Link Status’
- Step 4: Type in Aadhaar number, security code, and tap ‘Request OTP’
- Step 5: Enter OTP sent to registered mobile number and tap ‘Verify’ to check status
How to link bank account with Aadhaar online
If Aadhaar is not linked to bank account, account holders can link it in their preferred method.
Through internet banking
- Step 1: Log in to bank’s internet banking site
- Step 2: Select ‘Update Aadhaar’
- Step 3: Type profile password for Aadhaar registration
- Step 4: Enter Aadhar number twice, and hit ‘Submit’
Through SMS
- Step 1: Open SMS, and send a message to 567676 in this format: <UIDAadhaar number><Account number>
- Step 2: A confirmation message will be received
Through mobile banking
- Step 1: Log in to bank’s mobile app
- Step 2: Go to ‘Services’ tab
- Step 3: Tap ‘View/Update Aadhaar card details’
- Step 4: Enter Aadhar number twice
- Step 5: Click ‘Submit.’ A confirmation message will be sent
