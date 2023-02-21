Aadhaar issuing body, UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), has launched a new interactive voice response service (IVRS).

Individuals can call the UIDAI toll-free number 1947 at any time for Aadhaar-related services.

“Residents can call the UIDAI toll-free number 1947, 24x7 to find out their Aadhaar enrollment or update their status, PVC card status or receive information via SMS,” UIDAI said in a tweet.

IVRS allows users to interact with a computer-operated telephone system and resolves queries.

The authority recently launched a new AI/ML-based chatbot called Aadhaar Mitra.

The service accessible at the bottom right corner of the UIDAI website offers quick and automated responses to the users in Hindi and Engish.

