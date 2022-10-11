UPI apps such as Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe allows users to add multiple bank accounts and link them for money transfer.

However, only one account can be set as the primary account. By default, the recipient will receive funds to the account set as primary.

Three simple steps to change your primary account:

Step 1: Open the GPay app and go to your profile.

Open the GPay app and go to your profile. Step 2: Tap the bank accounts and select the one you want to set as the primary account. (Note: Only a linked bank account can be set as a primary account.)

Tap the bank accounts and select the one you want to set as the primary account. Step 3: Click on the ‘Set as primary account’ option.

The changes will be saved. Future payments via GPay will be processed through the account chosen. However, sender can change their (linked) bank accounts before entering their PIN to process UPI payments.

On PhonePe, users will have to choose the bank account under the ‘payment instruments’ displayed on their profile. A ‘Primary’ text in green will appear below the bank account saved as the primary account.

