UPI (Unified Payments Interface) has become one of the most preferred payment modes in the country. UPI transactions surged 7.7 per cent on-month to high of ₹12.8 lakh crore in December, according to the NPCI data. In case individuals have transferred money to the wrong UPI ID, the first thing to do is to report the transaction to the customer service of applications such as Paytm, Google Pay, and PhonePe.

The individual can also file a complaint at the NPCI portal through the Dispute Redressal Mechanism tab.

Also read: How to add or delete UPI ID on PhonePe, Google Pay

Here’s how

You will have to mention the issue, transaction details, mail ID, and registered mobile number.

You will see an incorrectly transferred to another account option.

You also have to upload your bank account statement and submit the complaint.

NPCI’s Dispute Redressal Mechanism

Also read: How to change primary account on Google Pay, PhonePe

As per reports, the complainant can escalate the issue with the payment service provider (PSP) bank and then the Banking Ombudsman if the issue remains unresolved.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit