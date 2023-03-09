UPI payments can be made through UPI ID, phone number, and QR codes. The apps, including PhonePe, Paytm, and Google Pay, allow individuals to generate and share their QR codes to send or receive payments.
PhonePe allows users to download or share their QR codes. When users opt to download, the code is stored on the device. The sender can scan the QR code to process payments to the recipient account.
Steps to find your QR code on PhonePe
Step 1: Open the PhonePe app and log in to your account.
Step 2: Click on the profile icon.
Step 3: Scroll down to select QR codes.
Step 4: Your QR code will be displayed on the screen. PhonePe allows you to download and share the QR code for accepting UPI payments. The QR code will be linked to your primary UPI ID.
If you have linked more than one bank account to PhonePe, swipe left to choose the appropriate account.
Nevertheless, one can also switch their primary account linked to PhonePe. Under the payment instruments, click on the bank account you want to set as primary and proceed to save the setting.
